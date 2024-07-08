Ranganayaka Swamy temple committee calls for bandh in Jadcherla

This comes in protest against filling the temple's tank and damage to other structures

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 July 2024, 11:22 AM

Mahabubnagar: Protesting against filling the temple tank and damage to other structures, the Ranganayaka Swamy Temple Parirakshana Committee has called for a Jadcherla bandh on Monday.

Three days ago, a few unidentified persons allegedly filled the tank in the Ranganayaka Swamy temple at Pedda Gutta in the town. Devotees feel that the tank was dug to search for hidden treasure and later filled by unidentified persons. Many now feel that the act would not augur well for Jadcherla and consider it as inauspicious.

Condemning the incident, former Minister C Laxma Reddy said a few development works were taken up at the temple in the past. Besides laying roads, a small park and other facilities were provided at the temple, he said.

However, as the election code was in force, the works were held up. Meanwhile, this incident took place and people were worried, he said.

“To regain the past glory of the temple, people should work tirelessly. I will also extend my support in taking up development works at the temple,” Laxma Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the Jadcherla police said those responsible for the act have been taken into custody. The temple tank repair and renovation works had already commenced but due to rains, they got delayed, CI Adireddy said.

Based on a complaint by a resident, Anil, cases have been booked against the accused.

This apart, the religious heads and other prominent people from the town had also held a meeting on Sunday, the CI was quoted as saying by vernacular media.

In this context, some have called for a bandh, he said, adding that if there were any law and order issues on Monday, the Ranganayaka Swamy Temple Parirakshana Committee would be held responsible and stern action would be taken.