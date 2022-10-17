Narsaiah Goud meets BJP leaders, to join BJP on October 19

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:24 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Hyderabad: Former Bhongir MP Boora Narsaiah Goud, who recently resigned from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Party), has on Monday announced that he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at New Delhi on October 19.

Goud, who met BJP state unit president Bandi Sanjay at his residence on Monday, told media persons that he had decided to join BJP as he was impressed with the works being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said he would accept whatever responsibility was given to him by the BJP leadership. Goud had also pet BJP national president JP Nadda recently.

Bandi Sanjay said Narsaiah’s presence would strengthen the party in the State. On the Munugode by-poll slated for November 3, Sanjay said his party had won the Dubbaka and Huzurabad by-polls and would win Munugode too.