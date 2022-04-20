Narsampet town achieves distinction by getting PNG to 12,600 households

Published Date - 06:57 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Minister KT Rama Rao during the inauguration of the PNG project in Narsampet town

Warangal: Much to the joy of the people of Narsampet constituency, piped natural gas (PNG) supply to 12,600 households commenced here on Wednesday.

IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao has formally launched this prestigious project where the people can get the natural gas for cooking for a price which is about 30 per cent compared to the LPG. “Narsampet constituency has got distinction as the only constituency that had piped natural gas for houses in the 119 constituencies. The credit goes to MLA P Sudharshan Reddy,” Minister Rao said.

While the GSPL India Transco limited laid pipe from Tadepalligudem of West Godavari district to Ramagundam for supply of the natural gas, the MEIL Engineering -and Infrastructure limited was granted authorization for distribution of gas to domestic, commercial, industrial and transportation purposes. The company is providing gas to a total of 12,600 households at comparatively cheaper price Rs 600 for 45 days.

When compared to LPG which is now priced at Rs 1050 per 14.2 kg cylinder, the consumer can get the gas for cooking at cheaper rates. In the first phase, the company provides PNG to all the dwellers of the Narsampet town which is the first town to get the piped natural gas to houses in the State. In the second phase, the company is planning to provide the PNG to the residents of the Warangal city. “In a couple of months, we will be able to supply the piped natural gas in Warangal city too,” said an official.

The MEIL is gearing up for gas supply in several districts of the State. Partaking in the bid offered by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the company secured Warangal Urban (Hanamkonda), Warangal Rural (Warangal), Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad and Jangaon districts as one Unit.

As part of this project, Megha gas has proposed to lay 800-inch kilometres of pipelines (Gas pipelines are measured in inch kilometres) in Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad and Jangaon districts. This project is said to ensure supply of gas to one lakh families of Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mahbubabad and Jangaon districts. This project is a part of the Central government’s initiative to supply cooking gas to 22 states in the country along with 174 districts in the union Territories.

