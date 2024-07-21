Hyderabad: Narsim receives Cartoonist Shekhar Memorial Award-2024

The Shekhar Memorial Award-2024, which was given away by Media Academy Chairman, Telangana, K Srinivasa Reddy, comes with a memento and cash reward of Rs 10,116.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 04:14 PM

Cartoonist Sekhar memorial award to TT cartoonist Narsim

Hyderabad: Senior editorial cartoonist of Telangana Today English daily, P Narsim has been awarded this year’s prestigious Cartoonist Shekhar Memorial Award-2024, in a function held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Narsim, is well known for his depiction of political satire through his art work. The cartoonist already has received several prestigious awards including ‘Best Newspapers Art: Covering Cartons, Caricature and Illustrations’ National Award for Excellence in Journalism, from Press Council of India.

Family members of late cartoonist Shekhar expressed happiness over Narsim being selected to receive the award this year. “It is an honour for us to bestow the award to a senior cartoonist like Narsim,” the family members of late cartoonist Shekhar, said.

Other invitees in the awards function were Assistant Professor, Dr S Raghu, former editor of Nava Telangana S Verayya, social activist Vimalakka, Ch Venkat Yadav, Bar Council member, Telangana High Court, Sakshi Cartoonist, Shekhar friends and family members of late cartoonist Shekhar.