Narsimha marches into next round

Dr Nandyala Narsimha Reddy marched into the next round in the 50 age singles category of the 15th edition of Hyderabad Open Tennis Association tennis tournament at Secunderabad Club

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Dr Nandyala Narsimha Reddy marched into the next round in the 50 age singles category of the 15th edition of Hyderabad Open Tennis Association tennis tournament at Secunderabad Club

Hyderabad: Dr Nandyala Narsimha Reddy marched into the next round in the 50 age singles category of the 15th edition of Hyderabad Open Tennis Association tennis tournament at Secunderabad Club on Friday.

In the second round match, Narshima recorded an 8-3 win over Shiva Prasad. The four day tournament saw participation of more than 300 players in 30 , 40 ,50 , 60 and 70 age categories in singles and doubles divisions. The tournament final will be played on Sunday.

Results: Singles: 1st Round: 30 : Vijanand bt Harsha 8-3, Kannan Sethu bt Aditya 8-4; 40 : Afroze bt Dr Arvind 8-2, Prashant bt Varadhi Dasu 8-2; 2nd Round: 50 : Dr Nandyala Narsimha Reddy bt Shiva Prasad 8-3.