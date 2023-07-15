Mallesh, Divyanshi take top honours at Secunderabad Club Youth Regatta

Mallesh from NBSC, Goa took the top honours in the ILCA 4 boys category while NSS Bhopal’s Divyanshi Mishra took the top place

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Winners of the 3rd YAI Secunderabad Club Youth Regatta, in Hyderabad on Saturday

Hyderabad: G Mallesh from NBSC, Goa took the top honours in the ILCA 4 boys category while NSS Bhopal’s Divyanshi Mishra took the top place in the girls section at the 3rd YAI Secunderabad Club Youth Regatta, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Yacht Club of Hyderabad’s K Sekshitha took the gold in the Optimist Girls’ category ahead of compatriot Lahiri.

Results:

ILCA 4 Girls: 1. Divyanshi Mishra (NSS Bhopal), 2. Shital Sendhav (NSS Bhopal), 3.Somya Singh Patel (NSS, Bhopal);

ILCA 4 Boys: 1.G Mallesh (NBSC, Goa), 2. Akshat Kumar Dohare (NSS Bhopal), 3. Vishwanath Padidala (NBSC, Goa);

420: 1. Laveti Dharani /Vadla Mallesh (YCH/NBSC), 2. Naincy Rai/Aniraj Sendhav (NSS, Bhopal), 3. Alekhya Coondoo/Akhil Pilli (SSC);

29ER: 1. Nikhil /Akash (NBSC, Goa), 2. Sunil Mudavath/Satyam (NBSC, Goa), 3. Sachin Bethamalla/Ramakant (NBSC, Goa);

Optimist (Main – Boys): 1. Eklavya Batham (NSS, Bhopal), 2. Bongur Banny (YCH), 3. Sharanya Jadhav(NBSC, Goa);

Optimist (Main-Girls): 1. Dekshitha K (YCH), 2. Lahari K (YCH), 3. Aastha Pandey (NSS, Bhopal);

Optimist (Green – Boys): 1. Shubham Yadav (NSS, Bhopal), 2. D Vinod (YCH), 3. Vasu Chandravanshi (NSS, Bhopal);

Optimist (Green – Girls): 1. R Bindhu (YCH), 2. M Susmitha (YCH), 3. Krithika Vishwanathan (SSC).

Also Read NSS Sailors Shashank, Divyanshi impress at Secunderabad Club Youth Regatta