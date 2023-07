Tennis: Skandha, Nainika clinch AITA U-18 National Series titles

Skandha Prasanna Rao and Maharashtra’s Nainika Narender Reddy Bendram clinched boys and girls singles titles respectively

Tournament boys and girls winners and runner-ups at Secunderabad Club, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Karnataka’s Skandha Prasanna Rao and Maharashtra’s Nainika Narender Reddy Bendram clinched boys and girls singles titles respectively at the Siddamsetty Krishna Rao Memorial AITA National Series U-18 Boys & Girls Tennis Tournament held at Secunderabad Club, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Skandha came from a set down to defeat his Statemate Rishi Vandhan Sadeeshkumar 1-6, 7-5,6-3 in the boys final. In the girls section, Nainika cruised past compatriot Aakruti Narayan Sonkusare 6-2, 6-2.

Results: Boys Singles: Skandha Prasanna Rao (KA) bt Rishi Vandhan Sadeeshkumar (KA) 1-6,7-5,6-3; Girls: Nainika Narender Reddy Bendram (MH) bt Aakruti Narayan Sonkusare (MH) 6-2,6-2; Boys Doubles: Kavin Karthik K S (TN) & Rishi Vandhan Sadeeshkumar (KA) bt Parth Prasannakumar Deorukhakar & Jay Prakash Pawar (MH) 7-5,6-1; Girls: Aarushi Mahenra Raval (GJ) & Aakruti Narayan Sonkusare (MH) bt Tamanna Panwar (HR) & Shrijana M Thapa (KL) 6-3,6-1.