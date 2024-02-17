Secunderabad Club record big victory in Inter-Club T20 tournament

Batting first, Secunderabad Club posted a massive 215/8 with the help of Harsha and CV Anand’s half-centuries. Later, they restricted Zoroastrian Club to 133/6

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 07:13 PM

Batting first, Secunderabad Club posted a massive 215/8 with the help of Harsha and CV Anand’s half-centuries. Later, they restricted Zoroastrian Club to 133/6

Hyderabad: Hosts Secunderabad Club began their campaign with a crushing 82-run victory over Zoroastrian Club in the inaugural match of the 20th Secunderabad Club Inter-Club T20 tournament, on Saturday.

Batting first, Secunderabad Club posted a massive 215/8 with the help of Harsha (60 off 27; 6×4, 4×6) and CV Anand’s (50 off 21; 8×4, 2×6) half-centuries. Later, they restricted Zoroastrian Club to 133/6.

Also Read Hyderabad FC keen to keep a clean sheet: Head coach Singto

In the other match of the day, New Club held their nerves to record a narrow two-run victory over defending champions Deccan Club. New Club rode on a 34-ball 57 from GA Shashidhar Reddy (6×4, 4×6) to post a decent 163/9 in 20 overs. For Deccan Club, Paramveer Singh scalped four wickets for 26 in his four overs while Chaitanya Krishna and Ashwin Manney took two wickets apiece.

Chasing the target, Deccan Club fell short of the target by two runs. Chaitanya Krishna (54 off 37; 6×4, 2×6) and Rahul Tapadia (31 off 24; 3×4, 1×6) fought hard but in vain.

Brief Scores: Secunderabad Club 215/8 in 20 overs (Harsha 60, C V Anand 50; Varzu 3/30) bt Zoroastrian Club 133/6 in 20 overs (Jamsheed Hormusjee 46, Khushal Jilla 44; Ankit 2/6); New Club 163/9 in 20 overs (GA Shashidhar Reddy 57; Paramveer Singh 4/26) bt Deccan Club 161/8 in 20 overs (Chaitanya Krishna 54; Rahul Tapadia 31; Sai Charan 2/30, Madhu 2/31).