Narsingi Police files chargesheet against actor Raj Tarun

Lavanya presented evidence, including hospital reports, indicating that she was compelled to undergo an abortion.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 6 September 2024, 01:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police have filed a chargesheet against actor Raj Tarun in response to complaints lodged by his ex-girlfriend, Lavanya.

Lavanya presented evidence, including hospital reports, indicating that she was compelled to undergo an abortion. She also claimed to have provided proof of Raj Tarun’s infidelities.

The police have confirmed the validity of her complaints. Raj Tarun had previously obtained anticipatory bail in connection with the case.

Lavanya alleged that Raj Tarun, with whom she had been in a relationship for 11 years, had been unfaithful by dating his co-actress Malvi Malhotra and neglecting her.

Raj Tarun, on the other hand, has denied these allegations, accusing Lavanya of drug addiction and harassment.