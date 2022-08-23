NASA says they’ve picked up actual sound from space for first time

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:20 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: A few thousand years ago, humans were trying to make wheels and spark a fire from stones without any knowledge about what lies beyond a few miles. Today, forget about miles, we are aware of what lies beyond this planet.

Recent declarations by NASA suggest that they have picked up sound waves from space. This marks a new chapter in the journey of understanding sound in space. In a tweet by NASA Exoplanets, the official page of NASA’s missions, they say that the sound waves have been picked up from a cluster of galaxies.

Debunking the common understanding of sound in space, they said, “The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel.”

Sound travels from one place to another in a wave pattern creating vibrations which are called sound waves. These waves move by vibrating objects and these objects vibrate other surrounding objects, carrying the sound along.

Along with a video where you can hear the sound waves that are amplified, “A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we’ve picked up actual sound. Here it’s amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole!” they wrote.

Called the Black Hole Remix, in this sonification of Perseus, the sound waves astronomers previously identified were extracted and made audible for the first time. The sound waves were extracted outward from the center.

