NASSCOM Foundation launches five Digital Resource Centers in Telangana

The Digital Resource Centers launched by NASSCOM Foundation is to impart the important aspects of digital and financial literacy and provide simplified digital solutions across Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Hyderabad: NASSCOM Foundation, in partnership with DXC Technology, has launched five Digital Resource Centers in Telangana to impart the important aspects of digital and financial literacy and provide simplified digital solutions across the State.

The initiative aims to empower over 1,00,000 individuals through digital literacy across the aspirational districts of Kumuram Bheem, Jayashankar Bhupalapalle and Khammam and bridge the skill gap by imparting tech-enabled skilling to nearly 1400 individuals in emerging technologies.

Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation said, “We firmly believe that the key to achieving a digitally empowered society and a knowledge-based economy lies in two main objectives: enhancing digital literacy and addressing the glaring skilling gap that currently hinders India’s youth. NASSCOM Foundation, in partnership with DXC Technology, is taking a significant step towards providing technology access to some of the most marginalized and remote communities in India.”

Lokendra Sethi, Vice President, India HR Lead, DXC Technology said, “providing technology knowledge and essential life skills to communities, particularly to those who need it the most, can positively shape the country’s future in today’s digital age.”