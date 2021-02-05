NASSCOM in association with TSCHE, TASK unveils online learning platform

Many awareness-building modules will be free to access, allowing the maximum number of participations

Hyderabad: IT-ITeS Sector Skills NASSCOM in association with Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) on Friday unveiled Future Skills Prime Platform for Telangana.

The programme will offer a robust online platform to encourage remote and self-paced learning. Many awareness-building modules will be free to access, allowing the maximum number of participations. Under the programme, 4.12 lakh learners will get subsidised access to certified courses in any of the 10 identified emerging technologies.

Launching the programme, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said rapid adoption of digital technologies can help maintain normalcy and rebound from adversity. Emerging technologies will play an important role and Telangana students must lead this transformation, he said.

TSCHE Chairman Prof. T Papi Reddy congratulated the AICTE, NASSCOM and TASK who have come together and have collaborated with TSCHE for enhancing the skills of students and making them more employable and job ready.

“Future Skills Prime provides courses on emerging technology free of cost that will be extremely beneficial for students, faculty members and the management of education boards and institutions,” TASK CEO Shrikant Sinha said.

NASSCOM VP & CEO IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council NASSCOM, Dr. Sandhya Chintala introduced the Digital 101 initiative by Future Skills Prime that aims to bring key technical and business skills to students for professional success.

