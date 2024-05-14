TSCHE updates DOST 2024 schedule, web options to begin from May 20

As per the new DOST schedule, the web options will now commence on May 20 instead of May 15.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 09:00 PM

Hyderabad: Pending affiliations to several degree colleges, introduction of new courses and colleges seeking courses conversion has led the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to revise the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2024 schedule on Tuesday.

As per the new DOST schedule, the web options will now commence on May 20 instead of May 15.

Also Read Education department plans online admissions for junior colleges

Students can exercise web options till May 30. A revised schedule has been hosted on the website https://dost.cgg.gov.in/.