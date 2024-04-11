TS universities to offer new biomedical science course

The State universities are set to roll out a new three-year Biomedical Science programme at the undergraduate level from the forthcoming academic year.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 11 April 2024, 09:44 PM

Hyderabad: Aspiring to become a forensic scientist, crime scene investigator or genetic counsellor? Here is a new programme that will help you realise your career goal.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), along with State universities, has embarked on the job of formulating a curriculum for the BSc Biomedical Science programme that opens up job avenues for undergraduates as forensic expert, crime scene investigator, genetic counsellor, medical sales representative and science writer, among other fields.

The programme is being designed to impart students with a comprehensive understanding of the biological, chemical and computational aspects of human healthcare with a focus on the practical training component. Currently, the Osmania University College of Engineering is offering a Biomedical Engineering programme, which deals with creating technology and medical devices.

Services of doctors from the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and Gandhi Hospital, among other private hospitals, scientists from the CCMB and IICT, and OU life sciences faculty have been roped in to design the course curriculum.

“We anticipate a good demand among students for the BSc Biomedical Science programme, which will aid students land jobs after course completion and students can also set up their diagnostic centres. Some part of the curriculum can be taught by doctors and scientists,” TSCHE Vice Chairman and in-charge for developing programme Prof SK Mahamood said.

