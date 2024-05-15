| Cpget 2024 Notification Issued Registrations To Start From May 18

CPGET 2024 notification issued, registrations to start from May 18

Releasing the notification, Principal Secretary to Government (Education), Burra Venkatesham said CPGET is more convenient for students seeking PG admission instead of attending various universities entrance tests.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday issued a Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2024 notification with registration commencing May 18.

Releasing the notification, Principal Secretary to Government (Education), Burra Venkatesham said CPGET is more convenient for students seeking PG admission instead of attending various universities entrance tests.

Also Read CPGET 2023: First phase admission schedule announced

This time, he said, the CPGET is being conducted for admissions to 51 courses including 47 PG and four five-year integrated PG programmes offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Satavahana, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam and JNTU-H universities.

The Overall Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education in Telangana is the highest in the country, he said, adding that State’s GER among SC, ST and women is also higher.

Like last year, the CPGET 2024 will be conducted by the Osmania University, TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri said, adding that 294 colleges in the State will offer 51 PG programmes.

Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder said since participating universities have different examination schedules and results announcement, the PG admissions were being delayed every year.

He suggested PG admissions be taken up on a provisional basis irrespective of degree result.