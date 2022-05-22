National Animal Rights Day: Activists to make plea on June 5 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As part of the 12th annual National Animal Rights Day, animal lovers from across Hyderabad will gather at Prasad’s Multiplex, NTR Marg, on June 5 at 4 pm, to make an emotional plea against animal cruelty and abuse.

Organised by the non-profit ‘Our Planet. Theirs Too,’ the event aims to educate the public about the consequences of society’s cruel treatment of animals while also commemorating the 50 billion animals killed in the United States each year for food, fur and skins, laboratory tests, and entertainment. Similar events have been held in Mumbai, Delhi, and other states, a press release said.

The activities will begin with a public requiem ceremony in which people will stand in a unified formation holding pictures of animals that died as a result of human abuse and exploitation. These posters, will then be arranged on the side as a tomb by the participants.

The Declaration of Animal Rights will be unveiled and signed at the event. This 100-foot-long scroll proclaims the rights of all animals and bears thousands of signatures from people all over the world in multiple languages, in support of animal rights.

There will be talks and poems about animal rights, and a street theatrical performance about animal cruelty. More about the National Animal Rights Day can be checked at www.TheNARD.org.