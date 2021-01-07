National award for JNTU-H professor

She was chosen for the award for her outstanding contributions in the field of Environmental Microbiology Taxonomy and it would be presented on World Environment Day on June 5.

By | Published: 9:50 pm 9:52 pm

Hyderabad: Dr Ch Sasikala, Professor at Centre for Environment, IST, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H), has been selected for EK Janaki Ammal National Award for Microbial Taxonomy for the year 2018 by the Government of India. She was chosen for the award for her outstanding contributions in the field of Environmental Microbiology Taxonomy and it would be presented on World Environment Day on June 5.

Dr Sasikala’s research interests are in the area of bacterial taxonomy and bioprospecting and her group specialises in the cultivation of anaerobic bacteria which is a rare expertise world over, the JNTU-H said in a press release on Thursday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .