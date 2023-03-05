National conference on Pulmonary Function Test held in Hyderabad

The conference organized by Yashoda Hospitals witnessed over 500 pulmonologists from across the country take part in it

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Hyderabad: Over 500 pulmonologists from across the country participated in the national conference on Pulmonary Function Test (PFT), organized by Yashoda Hospitals on Sunday. On the occasion, an exclusive pulmonary centre and an advanced PFT lab was also inaugurated.

“PFTs are a group of tests to assess various functions of human lungs. These tests are done on a daily basis at pulmonology centres to diagnose lung diseases, assess the response to therapies, monitor the progression of disease, prognosticate about the disease and also as a part of pre-surgery evaluation,” said Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Director, Yashoda Hospital.

Dr. V. Nagarjuna Maturu, senior pulmonologist said the seminar was organized to spread awareness about PFTs among lung specialists.

More than 10 different types of PFT equipments were displayed and knowledge on the technical standards of performing the test and skills to interpret the tests were taught to the delegates.

Senior national faculty who delivered lectures included Prof. Randeep Guleria, Prof. Deepak Talwar, Prof. S K Chhabra, Prof. Sundeep Salvi, Dr. Richa Gupta, Dr. Atri G and Dr. Arjun P.