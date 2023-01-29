Yashoda Hospitals organises int’l pulmonology conference in Hyderabad

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Director, Yashoda Hospitals praised the efforts of physicians especially pulmonologists who risked their lives to treat Covid patients.

Published Date - 05:00 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Hyderabad: Over 2,000 pulmonology doctors from across the country, 40 international and 120 national faculty participated in the third edition of ‘BRANCUS -2023’, the two-day international interventional pulmonology conference and live workshop, organized by Yashoda Hospitals on Sunday.

The global conference, which was inaugurated by State Health Minister, T Harish Rao, will feature discussions on advanced medical practices and training programs aimed at diagnosing and treating specific diseases as well as training programs for senior interventional pulmonologists.

On the occasion, MD, Yashoda Group Hospitals, Managing Director, Dr. G. S. Rao said that the hospital specialists have employed innovative practitioner’s introduction to Bronchial Thermoplasty and Interventional Bronchoscopic Thermal Vapor Absolution – (VVA) for the treatment of many lung diseases, from chronic plague asthma to the current coronavirus.

Dr. Pavan, who himself a pulmonologist, highlighted new training methods being implemented in Yashoda Hospitals and pointed out that 9 state-of-the-art medical facilities such as artificial intelligence software, navigation bronchoscopy, radial EBUS are being made available to detect lung cancers at an early stage.