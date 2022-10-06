National Dalit Conclave soon in Hyderabad, says CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:01 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi would organise a national level Dalit Conclave in Hyderabad shortly to discuss and find solutions to challenges faced by Dalits in the country. He stated that the State government was implementing multiple schemes for socio-economic development of Dalits including Dalit Bandhu which should be replicated across the country.

He was speaking to the leaders from various political parties including prominent Dalit leader and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan. They were felicitated by the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Thirumavalavan said no State in the country was implementing as many schemes as Telangana for Dalits. He termed Dalit Bandhu as a game changer for socio-economic development of Dalits.

Farmers leader Rakesh Rafiq and Akshay, senior journalist Vineeth Narayan, Samyukth Kisan Morcha leader Gurnam Singh and farmers leader Dasarath Sawanth were among those who called on the Chief Minister.