KCR wishes people of Telangana on Ekadashi, Muharram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 10:45 AM

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the festive occasion of Ekadashi and Muharram.

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao noted that Ekadashi festival is marked by fasting and devotional activities for the Hindu community. Similarly, he said Muharram, known as the ‘Peerla Pandaga’, is celebrated by both Hindus and Muslims. He stated that this festival symbolises the Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb (culture) of Telangana, showcasing the State’s spirit of unity and sacrifice.

On the occasion, he prayed for the happiness and health of the citizens of Telangana. He urged the State government to strive to maintain religious harmony and continue fostering a peaceful and cohesive society.