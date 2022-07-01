National Doctors’ Day: PM Modi lauds doctors’ role in saving lives, making planet healthier

Published Date - 01:06 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day and said they play a key role in saving lives and making the planet healthier.

“Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier,” PM Modi tweeted.

National Doctors’ Day is celebrated on July 1 in India. It is observed in the honour of the renowned doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1961. This year, National Doctor’s Day is very significant as doctors continue to fight the Covid pandemic day and night. This is the third doctor’s day amid the pandemic.

This year is once again dedicated to all those doctors and healthcare professionals.

The theme of National Doctors Day 2022 is ‘Family Doctors on the Front Line’.