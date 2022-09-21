National Games 2022: Minister Srinivas Goud distributes kits to Telangana contingent

Hyderabad: Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud along with Sandeep Kumar Sultania, secretary for Youth Advancement distributed the sports kits to the State players, who are going to participate in the upcoming 36th National Games at the Ravindra Bharathi on Wednesday.

230 athletes from the State are going to participate in the upcoming Games which are scheduled to be held in Gujarat in five different cities of Gujarat from September 29 to October 12. The team consists of 104 male and 126 female athletes who will compete in 26 disciplines.

Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, Telangana Olympic Association president S Venugopal Chary, TOA secretary Jagdesh Yadav coaches and others were present at the event.