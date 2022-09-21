Telangana table tennis team clinch bronze in 36th National Games

Telangana table tennis team went down 0-3 to Bengal in the semifinal match to settle for the third place

Hyderabad: Telangana table tennis team, comprising Commonwealth Games mixed double gold medallist Akula Sreeja, Varuni Jaiswal, Nikhat Banu, G Pranitha and Monica Manohar, clinched a bronze medal in the women’s team category in the ongoing 36th National Games in Surat, on Wednesday.

The team went down 0-3 to Bengal in the semifinal match to settle for the third place. While Varuni lost to Suthirtha 0-3, Sreeja lost to Ahyika Mukherjee 2-3 in a close contest. Nikhat Banu also fought hard before going down to Mouma Das 2-3.

In the Group Stage, the State team finished second with victories over Haryana 3-1 and Gujarat 3-1 and a 0-3 loss to Maharashtra to qualify for the semifinals. In the final, West Bengal beat Maharashtra 3-1 to clinch the gold.