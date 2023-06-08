National Medical Commission directed medical colleges to act on ragging complaints

National Medical Commission has directed medical colleges to respond in a timely manner to complaints of harassment and ragging made by first-year MBBS under-graduates and PG medicos.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: National Medical Commission (NMC), the regulatory body for medical education in India, has directed medical colleges to respond in a timely manner to complaints of harassment and ragging made by first-year MBBS under-graduates and PG medicos.

The directions have come following instances of junior UG medical students and PG doctors taking the extreme measure of committing suicide due to ragging and harassment from their seniors.

The regulatory body in a notice said that medical colleges were not promptly responding to the complaints of ragging and also not submitting their compliance report of Prevention and Prohibition of Ragging in Medical Colleges and Institution, Regulations, 2021.

“There is a portal available on the NMC website for lodging complaints by the medical students. The NMC used to forward such complaints received through the portal to the college. However, it is observed that colleges do not respond to the complaints forwarded to them in time. All the medical colleges are requested to promptly attend the complaints forwarded to them and send the compliance report immediately. Not responding to the complaints will be viewed seriously,” it said.

The NMC has directed medical colleges to comply with regulations, submit their compliance report by the end of June and provide the list of complaints on ragging and harassment received from UG and PG medical students belonging to 2021 and 2022 batch.

The Prevention and Prohibition of Ragging in Medical Colleges and Institutions, Regulations, 2021 was notified on November 1, 2021 and according to NMC, it has been 18 months since the medical colleges in the country have submitted any compliance report.