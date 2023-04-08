| Telangana Gets Approval To Start Two New Medical Colleges From This Academic Year

Hyderabad: In yet another major milestone for Telangana in strengthening medical education in the rural areas, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Saturday has accorded permission to start two new medical colleges in Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts for the academic year 2023-24.

The NMC, which is the regulatory authority for medical education in the country, has permitted 100 MBBS seats at Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad.

Overall, the Telangana government is developing nine medical colleges for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year out of which the NMC has given green signal for two on Saturday. The remaining seven medical colleges are coming-up at Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jangaon and Nirmal.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Saturday said, “In a true essence of ArogyaTelangana, now healthcare facilities will further strengthen in rural areas. Two more medical colleges in Telangana at Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts got permission with 100 MBBS seats in each college. This is a significant step towards achieving Chief Minister’s vision of having a medical college in every district. Seven more medical colleges are at various levels for permission in Telangana.”