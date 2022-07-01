National Silk Expo begins at Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:16 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: Gramina Hastakala Vikas Samiti is organising a 4-day National Silk Expo-2022 at the Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam, Srinagar Colony. The exposition was inaugurated by socialite and entrepreneur Shailaja Reddy.

Platforms such as these are required to reach out to women looking for well-designed handmade cotton, silk wear and exclusive handmade textiles, “which can see the blend of different styles and concepts of silk handloom creations coming together under one roof”, said Shailaja, speaking at the inauguration.

“The main objective of the handloom exhibition was to promote weavers and encourage and provide a market to the handloom industry. Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create good market for the weavers and their handloom woven ware, even in places where exhibitions are not feasible. The exhibition’s motive is to get pure silk and cotton products directly from weavers to customers without any merchant intervention,” said organiser Jayesh Kumar.

The expo will be on till July 3 from 11 am to 9 pm.