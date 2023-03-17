Nature documentary ‘Quest for Vulnerables’ Selected for Indian World Film Festival 2023

Hyderabad: ‘Quest For Vulnerables’, a wildlife documentary made by city birders Vikas Pawar and Sriram Reddy about their seven-day birding trip to Assam has been selected to be showcased at the 7th Indian World Film Festival 2023 to be held at Hyderabad on March 18.

The 40-minute documentary catalogues more than 200 bird species at Kaziranga and Manas National park, including many critically endangered. In quest of vulnerable bird species, the documentary makers chanced upon some inspiring insights into the wildlife, landscape and local culture of Assam.

Said Vikas Pawar, “Through our narrative, we wanted to draw attention to the threats facing the natural world, from climate change and pollution to habitat destruction and biodiversity loss.”

Sriram Reddy added, “Our message through this movie is the conservation of nature and I am incredibly honoured to be nominated by the jury.”

The Indian World Film Festival will take place on March 18 at Hyderabad and more information is at https://miniboxoffice.com/indianworldfilmfestival/

Sriram Reddy and Vikas Pawar are active members of Hyderabad Birding Pals and Quest of Vulnerables is their first foray into documenting wild life.

However, with the experience gained through the current endeavour, they plan to broadly use this medium to promote environmental education and wildlife conservation.