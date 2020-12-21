Nauseating feeling when I remember that Lord’s debacle: Abid Ali

Syed Abid Ali remembering the Lord’s Test in which India were dismissed for 42 runs

Hyderabad: The 1974’s “summer of 42” all-out flashed back as an haunting memory to Syed Abid Ali when he heard about India being all out for 36 against Australia in Adelaide on Saturday. “It is always a nauseating feeling when I remember that Lord’s debacle. It was one of the worst day’s days of my cricketing career. Today when I heard about India being bundled out for 36 (the lowest ever now), I was very disappointed. It is here in Adelaide I made my debut figures of 6 for 55 in 1967,’’ said the 79-year-old Indian all-rounder from California, USA.

The Hyderabad cricketer remembers the Lord’s Test. “It was cold and blustery. We were shivering and in these conditions the duo of Geoff Arnold (4/19) and Chris Old (5/21) were unplayable. It was a wonderful exhibition of seam and swing bowling. Allan Knott was brilliant behind the stumps and he caught two super catches, diving in front of first slip. It was England’s day. We had no clue against the moving ball. It was unfortunate that we were dismissed for 42,’’ recalls Abid Ali.

Abid Ali felt bad about a few nasty things that were written in the media and one of them said some of the players were drunk. “This hurt us. It was wrong on their part to write some imaginary stories. Yes we played badly. We accepted it. I feel for the Indian team now in Adelaide. They should be strong and come back strongly in the second Test,’’ he said.

That whole tour, according to Abid Ali, was a disaster. “There were few unsavoury incidents and it all added to our misery. It was one of the most unforgettable tours.

