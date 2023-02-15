Naveen Chandra and his wife expecting their first child together

The ‘Thaggedhele’ actor took to Instagram to share some happy news on his personal front with his fans.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Actor Naveen Chandra, who has appeared in several Telugu films, has also worked as an OTT star. The ‘Andala Rakshasi’ actor, who was most recently seen in Balakrishna’s ‘Veera Simha Reddy’, is currently making headlines for something other than his filmography.

The ‘Thaggedhele’ actor took to Instagram to share some happy news on his personal front with his fans. Naveen made it public that he is going to be a parent soon. The actor shared a series of pictures along with his wife, who is showing off her baby bump.

The ‘Nenu Local’ actor expressed his excitement about having kids. Along with the pictures shared on social media, he wrote, “BABY MOON can’t wait to hold you in our Arm’s. Advancing towards parenthood is exciting!!! New phase, New life, New journey!!! Father to be!!!! Orma I love you Welcome to 2023! #Happyvalentine’sDay(sic)”.

His fans, followers and friends expressed their happiness in the comments section and sent their wishes to the soon-to-be-parents.

After the success of ‘Andala Rakshasi’, Naveen Chandra went on to appear in a number of films such as ‘Aravinda Sametha’, ‘Nenu Local’, ‘Virata Parvam’, and others.