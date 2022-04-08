Movie Review: Ghani’s knockout punch draws whistles

By Prakash Pecheti Published: Published Date - 05:12 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Movie: ‘Ghani’

Cast: Varun Tej, Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Sunil Shetty, Naveen Chandra

Director: Kiran Korrapati

Boxing has been a central theme of several Telugu movies for a few decades now.

The combat sport often served as a metaphor for filmmakers to weave stories of two powerful individuals in the ring. The clash between the good and bad of their characters, ideologies, are some of the underlying traits that make up these stories.

Varun Tej’s new arrival at the box office ‘Ghani’ is no different from any sports drama that came in the boxing genre.

Ghani (Varun Tej) grows up watching his father Vikramaditya (played by Upendra) parrying in the boxing ring. The boxing champion gets barred from further competitions after allegations pop up against him for using steroids. Although young Ghani nurture aspirations of becoming a professional boxer, his mother Nadhia takes an oath from her son that he will never enter a boxing ring after the disgrace that his father had faced. But Ghani keeps driven by his aspiration, secretly gets trained and takes on pugilists of his age.

In the process, Ghani discovers the truth behind his father’s downfall. How other big heads like Sunil Shetty and boxing league organiser Jagapathi Babu were involved in ruining his father’s boxing career. Will Ghani ever expose the perpetrators and earn respect with his exploits in the ring – is the story.

Varun Tej’s physical transformation has surprised audiences. From displaying chocolate-boy aura from ‘Fidaa’, Varun has proved that he could pull off action-oriented characters with ease. The balanced and subtle acting is what earns him accolades. The months of hard work and effort have finally paid off with ‘Ghani’.

Nadhiya presents right emotions as a mother while experiencing the ordeals in her life. Upendra strikes a chord with his craft as a passionate boxing professional. Jagapathi Babu and Naveen Chandra have lived into their characters. Although, there is a love track between Ghani and Saiee Manjrekar, it gets subdued in the story.

Ghani is laced with commercial touchups throughout the run time. Apart from the family drama, the story of Ghani’s rise as a national champion gives audiences some gush in the second hand. Tamannah Bhatia sizzles with the item number ‘Kodithe’ and draws whistles in the hall.

