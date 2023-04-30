‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ teaser: Anushka-Naveen’s film promises a fun-filled rom-com

The teaser of the Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty starrer ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ also features actors like Jayasudha and Murali Sharma and promises a feel-good story with oodles of humour.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:15 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: The teaser of the Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty starrer ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ has been unveiled by the makers on Saturday. Written and directed by Mahesh Babu P, the film is already garnering a good buzz among movie buffs.

The one-minute teaser of the film shows Anushka as Anvitha Ravali Shetty, a professional chef, and a pragmatic individual. Naveen Polishetty plays a stand-up comedian Sidhu Polishetty, who comes across as a cheerful person.

“Food is not some magic, it’s a science,” says Anushka as she opens the teaser and Naveen impresses with his comedy timing. The teaser also features actors like Jayasudha and Murali Sharma and promises a feel-good story with oodles of humour.

Billed as a romantic comedy, the film is produced by Vamsi-Pramod of UV Creations, and the music is composed by Radhan. Nirav Shah handles the cinematography, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao takes care of the edits.

‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ marks Anushka’s 48th film, while it’s the third film as the lead for Naveen. Anushka returns to the big screen after the 2019 release ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’, while Naveen was last seen in the 2021 hit comedy film ‘Jathi Ratnalu’.