Navratri Puja Started At Sharda Devi Temple, LOC, J&K

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:46 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Navratri Puja was conducted at the Sharda Devi Temple near the Line of Control in Teetwal village, J&K’s Kupwara district, for the first time since 1947. The event drew pilgrims from across the country, including Swami Govindananda Saraswati and Kashmiri Pandits like A.K. Raina.

