Nayeem case: SIT gives clean chit to cops

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the activities of gangster Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem, who was shot dead in an encounter with the police in August 2016, has said that no police officer, who allegedly maintained association with Nayeem, was cited as an accused in any case.

This was stated by SIT Chief Y Nagi Reddy in response to a petition filed by the Forum for Good Governance Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy seeking information on the number of cases in which action was initiated against police officers and politicians. A list containing names of 25 police officers including two Additional Superintendents of Police, seven Deputy Commissioners of Police, 13 Inspectors, two Head Constables and a Constable was submitted to Padmanabha Reddy.

Nagi Reddy said no charge-sheet was filed as no case was registered against these 25 police officers. Additional Superintendents of Police M Srinivasa Rao and M Chandrasekar, and Deputy Superintendents of Police Ch Srinivas, M Srinivasa Rao, T Sai Manohar, G Prakash Rao, D Venkata Narsaiah, I Amarender Reddy and M Tirupathanna were among the 25 officers named in the list.

However, eight politicians were involved in 139 cases, Reddy said. Eight other cases were withdrawn or deleted from the purview of the SIT. When information on any action taken to return the lands forcibly taken by Nayeem to original owners was sought, the SIT Chief replied that the cases related to forcible acquisition of lands by Nayeem were still under investigation and pending before the court for final disposal. On charge-sheets filed, he said charge-sheets were filed in 173 cases.

Nayeem was killed in an encounter with the police at Millennium Colony in Shadnagar in August 2016. He was accused of several murders and extortion among other crimes, and was wanted by the CBI in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case in Gujarat in 2005.

