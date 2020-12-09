NCC promotes patriotism: Col Abraham George

The selection process of the girls’ cadets into the NCC for the academic year 2020-21 has been conducted at the Government Degree College (GDC), Narsampet, in the district on Wednesday.

Warangal Rural: National Cadet Corps 8th Battalion Commanding Officer, Telangana, Col Abraham George said NCC promotes patriotism among students, with only a few of them getting the opportunity to wear the NCC uniform and the cadets feeling a sense of privilege.

The selection process of the girls’ cadets into the NCC for the academic year 2020-21 has been conducted at the Government Degree College (GDC), Narsampet, in the district on Wednesday. A total of 16 girl students have been selected for the NCC, and it is said that 12 more students would be inducted into the youth wing of Armed Forces in the next phase shortly.

Col George, who was here to oversee the selection process, said: “All the cadets shall aim very high and shall strive hard to achieve the goals in their life,” he said and appealed the cadets to conduct useful programmes through NCC for the benefit of the society and bring laurels to the college besides standing as role model to all other students.

GDC Principal Lt Dr B Chandramouli said that NCC helps to have good physical fitness and is also helpful in securing good jobs. He also said that Government Degree College, Narsampet is the only college in the region that is offering NCC unit for girls. NCC officer of the college G Prasoona informed that the NCC unit of the college was started in the year 2014-15 and is rendering service in shaping the youngsters into good citizens. NCC unit GCI Sujitha, Subedar CM Thappa, A S Reddy, B Yogesh, Vice Principal of the College T Ramesh, faculty members Dr B Vishnu Kumar, Dr Shivanagsrinu, Dr R Kumaraswamy, M Narendar and NCC Under Officer Neha Rizwana and others were present during the selection process.

