NCM member visits SBI Head Office in Hyderabad

NCM member Syed Shahezadi visited State Bank of India and reviewed status of financial assistance being extended to minorities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:04 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

NCM member Syed Shahezadi visited State Bank of India and reviewed status of financial assistance being extended to minorities

Hyderabad: National Commission for Minorities member Syed Shahezadi on Tuesday visited State Bank of India, local head office and reviewed the status of financial assistance being extended by the bank to various categories of minorities in the State.

According to a statement issued here, she asked the bank officials to ensure that the targets under various Government sponsored schemes for the financial year 2022-23 are achieved by the Bank.

General Manager Debashish Mitra, DGM PK Mohandas and other bank officials briefed the commission member about the measures being taken by the bank for the welfare of minorities.