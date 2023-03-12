Hyderabad: State Bank of India celebrates Women’s Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Hyderabad: State Bank of India Officers’ Association (Hyderabad Circle), under the leadership of S Appaswamy, President and A Sai Prasad, General Secretary, organised Women’s Day Celebrations at State Bank of India, Local Head Office (LHO), Koti, Hyderabad.

More than 500 women officers of SBI, who came from nook and corner of Telangana, celebrated the day which had cultural activities, games, quiz and charity along with felicitations to meritorious girl child of officers and financial assistance to needy meritorious girls.

Nupur Jhingran, President, SBI Ladies Club, Hyderabad was the chief guest and the keynote address was delivered by Dr. Justice Chillakur Sumalatha, High Court of Telangana.

Manju Sharma, General Manager, Network 1, SBI, LHO, Hyderabad, Amit Jhingran, Chief General Manager, SBI, LHO, Hyderabad and Sekhar L, General Manager, Circle Audit Office (CAO) and Dr. C Manjula Rao, Clinical Psychologist, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, also participated.