Medak: Minority Commission Member demands Rs 50 lakhs ex-gratia to Khadeer Khan’s family

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

National Minority Commissioner Member Syed Shahezadi is talking to the family members of Khadeer Khan at their residence in Medak town on Monday

Medak: National Minority Commissioner (NMC) Member Syed Shahezadi has demanded Rs 50 lakh exgratia to the family members of Khadeer Khan, who died after he was allegedly beaten by Medak town Police station on February 16.

She also demanded that Khan’s wife be given a government job and a double bedroom house by the government.

He said the Commission would summon the Director General of Police and Chief Secretary of Telangana present themselves before the commission with all the documents.

She lamented that the officials in Medak district could not announce any exgratia even after the death of Khadeer Khan.