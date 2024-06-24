NDA is “National Disastrous Alliance”, says KTR

KTR criticises Centre following the postponement of NEET-PG, says the move can shatter students' career.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 05:38 PM

Hyderabad: Questioning the logic behind the union government postponing different national level exams at the last minute, BRS working president KT Rama Rao stated that the Centre’s incompetence was proving to be disastrous for students.

“National Disastrous Alliance for a reason,” he said, coining a new name for NDA, in a post on social media. In response to the Centre’s recent decisions to cancel UGC-NET as well as postpone the CSIR-UGC-NET and NEET-PGT, he termed them as unfortunate events for students and called them moves that shattered their academic careers.

Rama Rao said the BJP-led NDA government’s decisions had no rhyme nor reason. He stated that despite having proof that the NEET-UG question paper was leaked in advance, the Modi government was proceeding with the counselling on July 6. “But much to the frustration of students, the NEET-PG exam was postponed just hours before it was set to begin, without giving specific reasons,” he added.