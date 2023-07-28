NDRF rescues flood-hit Telangana village

By IANS Published Date - 01:00 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) launched an operation to rescue people stranded in floods in Kondai village in Telangana’s Mulugu district.

The NDRF teams with the help of district administration and police were trying to rescue people from the village submerged in water from overflowing Jampanna Vagu, a rivulet.

Villagers spent the night on roof-tops of a few houses, waiting for help. About 60-70 people are said to be stranded without food and water.

Boats were being pressed into service to rescue the villagers. Minister for tribal welfare Satyavathi Rathod has also requested for Army helicopters for the rescue operation. She was monitoring the rescue work.

At least eight people were washed away in overflowing Jampanna Vagu on Thursday. Bodies of five of them were found on Friday.

Unprecedented downpour on Wednesday night triggered flash floods in Mulugu district. At least 30 villages and hamlets in Eturnagaram, Mangapet and SS Tadwai mandals were inundated.

Flood waters from Jampanna Vagu also inundated the famous Sammakka-Sarakka tribal shrine at Medaram in Tadwai mandal. Tribal leaders shifted idols and other material from the temple to a safe place.

Hundreds of villagers were rescued by NDRF from Moranchapalli in the same district on Thursday.