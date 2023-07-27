Telangana Rains: NDRF and SDRF teams kept standby for rescue operations

Hyderabad: Special teams of the NDRF, SDRF, Fire and other departments have been kept on standby to deal with emergencies in view of the heavy rains lashing the State, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari said on Thursday.

In an official release issued here, she said a control room was set up in the Secretariat to monitor the situation.

The situation was being monitored and reviewed on an hourly basis with the official machinery ready to deal with the situations caused by heavy rains and floods. Three senior officers have been tasked with the response mechanism at the control room.

In case of emergencies, the State level control room at the Secretariat can be reached out to on phone nos- 040-23450779, 7997950008, and 7997959782.

Two NDRF teams have been kept ready for deployment in Hyderabad. Two more teams have been stationed at Kothagudem and one at Mulugu. Control rooms set up at all the district headquarters have also started functioning. Heavy rainfall ranging from 30 cm to 40 cm was received in some parts of the state, especially in the north Telangana districts since last night.

She said Moranchapally village in Bhupalapalli district was completely marooned with several spots submerged due to overflowing of Morancha stream and the district administration has taken steps to evacuate the people of this village to safer places.

An NDRF team is being sent to Moranchapalli village and arrangements were being made to send a helicopter to assist in rescue and rehabilitation operations, she said.

The Bhupalpally District Collector and SP have been monitoring the rescue operations at Moranchapalli village. Similarly, 80 tourists stranded at the Mutyala Dhara Falls of Mulugu district were brought out safely in the wee hours of the day. Students of residential schools in Mulugu district center were being shifted to other schools due to inundation.

Many colonies were submerged in Hanamkonda town and people are being shifted to safer places. The second warning was issued at Bhadrachalam as water levels in the Godavari were rising. The third warning could be issued any time as it touches 53 feet at the temple town.