Telangana rains: NDRF teams rescue 70 people from floods in Bhupalpally, says CS Santhi Kumari

People stranded in Bhopalapalli road, especially drivers and other personnel stuck in the lorries were advised to move to safer areas immediately

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The NDRF teams have rescued 70 people from floods in Moranchapalle in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, according to Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Thursday. She said five persons were airlifted by military helicopters.

People stranded in Bhopalapalli road, especially drivers and other personnel stuck in the lorries were advised to move to safer areas immediately. She cautioned them against risking lives for the sake of the materias the lorries were laden with.

The government was making all arrangements to drop food parcels through choppers to all those stranded in the areas inundated by the flood waters. Relief and rescue operations were in progress in Moranchapalle village.

The Chief Secretary appealed to people to help save those trapped in flooded-hit areas instead of venturing into risky places. She wanted youth to focus on serving the people in the relief camps as well.

She said people venturing out to see flood situation were getting involved in unexpected accidents. She sounded a caution to them against crossing the streams, roads, culverts and bridges when the streams and rivers are in spate.

Also Read Telangana Rains: Senior bureaucrats rushed to flood hit districts