‘Nee Chitram Choosi’ single from Love Story out

Paintings of the iconic structures in Hyderabad are shown in the melodious song

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Director Sekhar Kammula is known to thread love stories that are heart-touching yet leave a sense of happiness in the faces of audiences.

His upcoming movie titled Love Story starring Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles is making quite a buzz on social media on its storyline and how he has been dealing with the film by taking various subjects.

The teaser was launched some days back and it received a good response from the audiences.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, a new song was released by the makers. The song Nee Chitram Choosi was crooned by Anurag Kulkarni. Ch Pawan has scored the music while Mittapalli Surender has penned the lyrics for the melodious song. Paintings of the iconic structures in Hyderabad are shown in the song as a symbol of love.

Purana Pul, Koti Residency, British Residency and Taramati-Baradari paintings were created by the famous painter Moshe Dayan. The lyrical video finally takes audiences to Revanth Zumba Centre which is the epicentre of Love Story.

Actors Chaitanya and Pallavi are playing the roles of Revanth and Mounica respectively. Director Sekhar Kammula connects the centuries-old Hyderabadi love tales with Revanth and Mounica.

The film is slated for a grand worldwide release on April 16. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are producing the movie under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations banners. Cinematography is being done by Vijay C Kumar.