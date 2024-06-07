Jupally expresses displeasure over upkeep of Haritha hotel at Taramati Baradari in Hyderabad

The Minister made a surprise inspection of the premises on Friday morning and pointed out a few issues in the maintenance of the place.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 08:10 PM

Haritha Hotel at Taramati Baradari

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao expressed displeasure and anger over the poor maintenance of Haritha Hotel at Taramati Baradari resort here in the city.

The Minister made a surprise inspection of the premises on Friday morning and pointed out a few issues in the maintenance of the place. He inspected the rooms, restaurant, amphi theatre, auditorium, swimming pool, toilets and other amenities.

Pointing out the uneven road surface and trash strewn all over at the entrance of Haritha hotel, he directed the officials to immediately clear the waste and take up beautification works.

The Minister enquired about the staff strength at the hotel and reviewed the procedure being adopted for maintenance of the place.

Despite Taramati Baradari being in a prime location spread over vast area, the revenue generation was not up to the expected level. This was mainly due to poor maintenance of the place, the Minister said.

Since the elections code has been lifted, focus would be laid on maintenance of tourism projects and places. Regular reviews would be conducted to discuss measures for increasing revenue, besides ensuring recreation facilities for visitors, he said.

“All the Haritha Hotels will be refurbished and good ambience will be maintained at the places in a few months. A few tough decisions will be taken,” Jupally Krishna Rao said.