Need to review Arogyasri: Eatala Rajender

Health Minister Eatala Rajender urged the doctors’ fraternity not to send back patients holding Agrogyasri health scheme card.

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Sunday underscored the need for a review of the Agrogyasri health scheme.

Speaking at a State-level convention organised in connection with the fourth anniversary of Jangaon district unit of Indian Medical Association, he urged the doctors’ fraternity not to send back patients holding Agrogyasri health scheme card.

As regular treatment is given to different types of patients, doctors have to work throughout the year, the Minister said, adding that both the Central and State governments have to increase the budget for the health sector.

“It is the responsibility of doctors to instill confidence among people to administer Covid-19 vaccine,” he said, adding that the health department was administering vaccines to doctors along with the paramedical staff. The State has so far received about eight lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

“We are adhering to the guidelines issued by the Central government while administering the vaccine,” Rajender said. He appreciated doctors, nurses and ASHA workers for their commitment to rendering services to treat Covid patients.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who was also present at the meeting, said the role of doctors was crucial in dealing with public health and thanked them for rendering valuable service to the people.

