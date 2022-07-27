Neem care for hair during monsoon

Published Date - 04:35 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Hyderabad: Increased humidity in the atmosphere during monsoons leads to dry scalp and dandruff. The humidity robs the scalp of natural oils leading to a dry scalp and weaker roots, and brittle and frizzy hair that is prone to easy breakage.

There may be a number of solutions to eliminate dandruff, but did you know that using neem is one of the most effective remedies one could try? Neem is a very important part of Ayurvedic medicine and Nature’s antibiotic. It has powerful antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal and antiseptic properties. It is also a powerful antioxidant, which reverses the damage caused by free radicals.

Neem not only cures, but also protects, soothes and purifies. It has been invaluable in skin and scalp problems, including dandruff and hair loss. Neem extracts and oil have been used in protective, preventive, and corrective care of the scalp and hair.

Neem is ideal to remove pollutants from hair regularly, as it not only helps the elimination of toxins but restores the normal balance of the scalp. Hence, it’s an important ingredient in hair oils, cleansers, rinses, and tonics.

* Neem leaf infusions can be used to wash the hair. First, boil water and add the neem leaves to it, when it is hot. Do not boil the leaves, but cover them and let them stand in the water overnight. The next day, strain the water and use it to wash the hair. In fact, the water can also be poured as a last rinse after shampoo.

* Neem leaves can also be used to treat fungal infections of the scalp. A paste of the neem leaves may be applied to the scalp.

* Neem can also be used with oil for head massage. First heat about 200 gms of pure coconut oil. Take a handful of neem leaves and add them to the oil. Let it stand in the oil for about ten days, allowing it to remain in the sun during this time. Then strain the leaves and keep the oil to use as a preventive treatment for rashes, itching, and other scalp conditions, including dandruff.

* Humid weather increases oiliness of the scalp, which can lead to sticky dandruff or rashy conditions of the scalp. Soak neem leaves in hot water overnight. Next day, make a paste and apply to the scalp. Wash off after 20 minutes.

* For dandruff, add a few drops of lemon juice to neem leaf infusion and apply on the scalp. Part the hair in sections and apply. Wash it off after 20 minutes.

Shahnaz Husain