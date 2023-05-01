Neera Cafe set to open in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Neera Cafe, the much-awaited destination for lovers of the natural extract from palm trees, is all set to be inaugurated by Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

The cafe, built at a cost of Rs 13 crore on Necklace Road, is expected to be a hotspot for locals and tourists alike.

With a capacity to accommodate 300 to 500 people, the cafe boasts seven stalls and is surrounded by palm trees to which earthen pots are attached.

The roof has been designed in the shape of a palm leaf, giving the cafe a distinct tropical feel. Moreover, boating facilities will be available for the public from the cafe to Buddha Statue at Tank Bund, adding to the cafe’s allure.

The highlight of the cafe is, of course, Neera, the unfermented nectar from palm trees. The liquid is collected in an earthen pot, which is tied to the tree before sunrise.

Unlike toddy, which is the fermented version of the same extract and has an alcohol content of four per cent, Neera is non-alcoholic. However, it has a short shelf life and can only stay fresh for up to five days at 4 degrees Celsius. Currently, Neera will only be available at this cafe in the city, but takeaway options will be available.

The State government is endorsing the drink, which is said to be highly nutritious since it contains magnesium, calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, protein, sugar, and vitamin C. It is believed to improve the internal cleansing mechanism of the body, thereby helping in fending off issues like diabetes, fatty liver, and heart issues.