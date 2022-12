Watch: Neera café in Hyderabad to open for public soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:07 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Telangana is set to have its very first government-run Neera Café soon, where customers will be able to enjoy Neera, the unfermented nectar from the palm trees. The café, which was built at a cost of Rs 13 crore on Necklace Road, is likely to be inaugurated in the next few days by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.