‘Raju Gari Ammayi Naidu Gari Abbayi’ trailer out now

‘Raju Gari Ammayi Naidu Gari Abbayi’ unfolds in an idyllic village and revolves around a happy-go-lucky, free-spirited youngster, who falls for a feisty woman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: A rural entertainer, ‘Raju Gari Ammayi Naidu Gari Abbayi’ is all set to hit the screens across Telugu States on March 9. Newcomer Ravi Teja Nunna is paired opposite Neha Jurel in the film directed by Satya Raj. Produced by Kumari Nunna and Mutyala Ram Das under Venkata Siva Sai Films and Tanvika and Mokshika Creations, it is presented by Manikonda Ranjith and has music by Roshan Saluri, son of popular composer Koti.

The trailer of the film was just released in the presence of the cast, crew and other technicians. ‘Raju Gari Ammayi Naidu Gari Abbayi’ unfolds in an idyllic village and revolves around a happy-go-lucky, free-spirited youngster, who falls for a feisty woman. However, rural factions threaten their future together. Suddenly, all fingers point towards the protagonist for the murder of a woman.

‘How far will the protagonist go to prove his innocence?’ is the premise of the movie, which promises to be a colourful blend of romance, action, humour and thrills. At the event, the team guaranteed that the film would be nothing less than a wholesome meal for audiences, with adequate elements to please family crowds and youngsters alike.

“I really like the native title; it is quite familiar to Telugu crowds. The film has all commercial ingredients in place to woo target audiences,” said director Veera Shankar who was the chief guest.

“Satya Raj has impressive vision as a director. He has a good knack in tapping young talent and extracted good music from Roshan Saluri. As a producer, I look for a film’s saleability and how it strikes a chord with youth,” Mutyala Ram Das shared.

“We rose above several challenges to complete the film with a lot of love. It’s a throwback to good-old rural entertainers. Neha Jurel is a fine talent and audiences will really like her work,” Ravi Teja Nunna said.

“It’s Mutyala Ram Das’ faith in our talent that drove us forward. The cast and crew of the film helped me achieve quality output. We’re confident of entertaining the audiences,” said director Satya Raj.

Besides the lead pair, the film also has Nagineedu, Pramodini, Jabardast Bobby, Jabarsat Ashok, Pushp Durgaji Yogi Khatri, Ajiz Bhai, Veerendra, Gidha Mohan, Appi Reddy, Kanchipalliu Abbulu and Sravani in important roles. Two songs from the film – ‘Dhira Dhirana’ and ‘I Love You’ — have impressed music lovers and the teaser released to positive responses recently.

