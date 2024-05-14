Nehru Zoological Park mourns loss of Bengal White Tiger

Born to Badri and Surekha/Sameera in the zoo premises, the nine-year-old male tiger was sick since April 2023 suffering with nephritis with 1st stage of renal problem.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 10:30 PM

Hyderabad: Ailing for last several months, Abhimanyu, the Bengal White Tiger of Nehru Zoological Park (NZP), has passed away due chronic renal failure on Tuesday.

Experts in the field of veterinary medicine, and experts from other zoos were consulted regarding the health of Abhimanyu. However, the big cat’s condition deteriorated and was even unable to wake up or walk properly.

ering with rheumatism and having gone off-feed, the tiger was critical for the past three days.

Though fluid therapy along with medications was continued to revive the animal, Abhimanyu died in the enclosure at 2.15 pm, authorities said. The post-mortem was conducted in presence of veterinary experts from VBRI and CVSc, Hyderabad and the cause of death was inferred to be due to “chronic renal failure”.